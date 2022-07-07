To The Daily Sun,
America's politicians now occupy a space in which they are perpetually campaigning, employing hyperbolic rhetoric intended to incite the citizenry to their cause. They exaggerate and bend the truth to stir emotions, with the most provocative soundbites blared at us by the media, 24/7.
Yet the same partisans, who fancy themselves the nation's leaders, implore the people they purposely divide to unite — to "fight" — for the sake of democracy. Their words inspire fearful aggression; they target peoples' anger directly at their political opponents and American citizens who identify with their party, while simultaneously rallying the citizenry to "stand shoulder to shoulder."
Said George Washington of political partisanship: it "distract(s) the public councils and enfeeble(s) the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection."
If ever there were a time to throw off the yoke placed upon American democracy by partisan extremists, it is now, lest those described by Washington as "cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled ... subvert the power of the people and usurp for themselves the reins of government."
Bruce Van Derven
Bristol
