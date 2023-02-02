To The Daily Sun,
One of the first things that was learned in mechanics school was that electric vehicle cargo load capacity was limited by the force driving it. Internal combustion engines were superior to electric vehicles (at least then).
Air pollution is one side effect of internal combustion engines as is convenience. Humankind has a never-ending pursuit of satisfaction, which includes moving around on stuffed couches propelled by fire chariots.
Electric vehicles harm the planet as well (wait until you have to get rid of one). The Earth has a tell-tale system to indicate the direction of progress (or regress) and time measurement as well of climate change. The tell-tale system is known as the glacial system on the Earth. So it does not take any genius to research online and observe how many areas of the Earth have glaciers that are melting rapidly (although many would still attest that global warming does not exist). As a result it is probably a great concept for the transportation industry to embrace electric and driverless vehicles.
While visiting Banff and Jasper Provincial Parks in Alberta back in 2001, the sight of the Athabasca Glacier was troubling because of the records of receding melting ice. A display within the park showed the impact that automobiles had on the glacier since the beginning of the time when they opened the park to auto traffic in 1927. That and the nuclear bomb tests in 1947 had the most impact on the receding glacier, which was marked at each interval of recession. Automobiles clearly had the most impact on the glacial melt and it doesn't help for them to drive the tour buses out on the ice. All fossil fuel internal combustion engines contribute and we should save the fuel for military and industry. Electric is in!
Bruce Richardson
Gilford
