I am a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Here’s what I see when the National Anthem plays: I see Senior Airman Arturo Gonzalez, whom I held in my arms before they turned his life support off. I see his mother’s face when she came to meet with us to hear about her hero son and try to make sense of why he was gone. Her disappointment at giving her most precious gift to us, only to have us unable to protect him and send him back to her whole.
I see other fellow warriors lost protecting this country and the unbearable pain of mothers and fathers who realized the child they raised was not going to have the life they dreamed for them. I see sacrifices made by veterans and most especially their families. Missing life accomplishments, birthdays, graduations, births. I see my young learning-disabled son’s disappointment when I couldn’t be there when he received his only academic high school honor. I see whole battalions of veterans crippled both physically and mentally. Their lives altered forever. I see young men and woman with mental and emotional scars so deep that they feel the only way out is to end the pain by ending their life. I see young men and woman who write a blank check, up to and including their life, to protect the freedom of those that kneel for the National Anthem.
I see all this every time the National Anthem plays, so nothing anyone says will make me see anything but the greatest disrespect by those who kneel for the National Anthem. Disrespect for those who had the courage to make this country the greatest in the history of mankind. Those heroes that sacrificed so you could stay home and play a sport and make millions of dollars. Your lack of gratitude and respect makes you unworthy of the very freedoms you enjoy.
Despite that, I would without hesitation, stand between you and anyone who would deny you that right to disrespect my fellow veterans and me. And yes! I would even give my life to protect your right.
I don’t hate you, but the fact that you won’t get any of what I am saying, makes me very sad for you.
Bruce Ramos,
MSgt., US Air Force, Retired
Franklin
