To The Daily Sun
This country is divided because we are in a psychological war. Like any war, it’s taking its toll both physically and mentally.
The Democrats have the support of CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Google, Facebook and, until recently, Twitter. They also have the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and NSA support behind the scenes. Look no further than the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Here’s a follow-up article by the NY Post, “Spies who lie: 51 intelligence experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story” [https://tinyurl.com/nrdehn2a].
The article reported that former CIA Director Mike Hayden is now an analyst for CNN. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is now a CNN pundit. Former CIA director John Brennan is now an analyst for NBC and MSNBC. The list goes on. Mainstream media is now being run by our nation’s former propaganda experts. Doesn’t that bother anyone?
The FBI has had Hunter Biden’s laptop since December 2019 and leaked nothing. That was 10 months before the 2020 election and the NY Post’s original story. Nor have they leaked anything since. Here is a link from Sen. Grassley explaining the cover-up by the media and FBI [https://tinyurl.com/2j6huhwv].
The newly elected Republican House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into bias in the FBI and DOJ. Both are already stonewalling the investigation and the above media are calling it a witch hunt. It’s not.
It’s undeniable that our foremost law enforcement agency and the majority of our media outlets support one political party, much like Russia and China. Those who can’t see it need to open their eyes and minds. Fox News is the most watched media channel for a reason. Their reporting is more accurate than the propaganda outlets above.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
