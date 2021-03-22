To The Daily Sun,
Has anyone read and contemplated the eight stages of civilization? http://bit.ly/2LNQEt5
They are “From bondage to spiritual growth,” “From spiritual growth to great courage," “From courage to liberty," “From liberty to abundance,” “From abundance to complacency,” “From complacency to apathy,” “From apathy to dependence,” and from “Dependence to bondage.” We are in the final stages now. There is not enough room to print all eight but here are the last two verbatim.
From apathy to dependence- Increasing numbers of people lack the virtues and zeal necessary to work and contribute. The suffering and the sacrifices that built the culture are now a distant memory. As discipline and work increasingly seem “too hard,” dependence grows. The collective culture now tips in the direction of dependence. Suffering of any sort seems intolerable. But virtue is not seen as the solution. Having lived on the sacrifices of others for years, the civilization now insists that “others” must solve their woes. This ushers in growing demands for governmental, collective solutions. This in turns deepens dependence, as solutions move from personal virtue and local, family-based sacrifices to centralized ones.
From dependence back to bondage- As dependence increases, so does centralized power. Dependent people tend to become increasingly dysfunctional and desperate. Seeking a savior, they look to strong central leadership. But centralized power corrupts, and tends to usher in increasing intrusion by centralized power. Injustice and intrusion multiply. But those in bondage know of no other solutions. Family and personal virtue (essential ingredients for any civilization) are now effectively replaced by an increasingly dark and despotic centralized control, hungry for more and more power. In this way, the civilization is gradually ended, because people in bondage no longer have the virtues necessary to fight.
There is so much packed in those two paragraphs it can’t be covered in a single letter but there are a few truths that need be covered. Like “The collective culture now tips in the direction of dependence.” Here is a link to the Work Force Participation Rate: bit.ly/34f5MVA. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment rate in this country is at 61.4 percent. The last time it was this low was 1976. More than half the present population hadn’t even been born yet. Between 1976 and 2000 the WFPR climbed from 61.3 to 67.3 percent. We are back down to 61.4 percent due primarily to the youngest among us not entering the work force until later in life. See this previous letter: bit.ly/37fRJl6.
Drug overdoses between 2000 and 2018 increased from 7/100,000 to 20/100,000 according to the CDC: bit.ly/2ZhNiSj. If deaths have increased 300 percent most likely drug dependance has also. Suicide is the second leading cause of death between ages 10 and 34 according to the NIH: bit.ly/3b48EIw.
Why is this happening? Read “From dependence back to bondage” again. Family and personal virtue have been replaced by an increasingly dark and despotic centralized control. There needs to be a reawakening to Jesus’ message of “Love one another.”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
