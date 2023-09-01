To The Daily Sun,

Will the FBI and DOJ decide who our next president will be? It certainly looks that way. In fact, election interference is their primary function lately. Anyone who watches CNN or Fox News knows that AG Merrick Garland recently assigned David Weiss as the special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden after his plea deal failed [https://tinyurl.com/2ne5zruk]. I typically don’t use CNN as a reference because they suppress facts (and they did here) but even so the article is damning to the FBI which spent five years investigating Hunter to let him off with a slap on the wrist.

