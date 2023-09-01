Will the FBI and DOJ decide who our next president will be? It certainly looks that way. In fact, election interference is their primary function lately. Anyone who watches CNN or Fox News knows that AG Merrick Garland recently assigned David Weiss as the special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden after his plea deal failed [https://tinyurl.com/2ne5zruk]. I typically don’t use CNN as a reference because they suppress facts (and they did here) but even so the article is damning to the FBI which spent five years investigating Hunter to let him off with a slap on the wrist.
What the CNN article omitted is any reference to the “alleged” bribery charges and his father’s involvement currently being exposed by the House oversight committee. In just six months the oversight committee headed by James Comer has identified over $20 million in payments to the Biden family from foreign adversaries [https://tinyurl.com/4fdukv65]. Will Weiss investigate the FBI’s failure to find those records similar to their failure to “verify” the Steele dossier before using that document to obtain FISA warrants for the Mueller special council?
Or will this just be another coverup to protect President Joe Biden in the 2024 election? Will Weiss follow up on why the FBI hide the FD-1023 claiming both Joe and Hunter were paid $5 million each by Burisma to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin? Will he add the charge of Hunter not registering as a foreign agent while making millions from countries like China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan, etc.? Paul Manafort was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a lesser offense by the Mueller special council.
The FBI and DOJ’s political interference has been on full display since 2016. It’s time to take your blinders off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.