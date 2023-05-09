Are you a climate alarmist? If so, why do you focus on the trivial and ignore the real source of CO2 buildup? It's the Chinese industrialization. Here is a link to the world's leading CO2 producers: https://tinyurl.com/5n6h57y4. For those without internet access, here are some numbers.
In 2000, the USA was the largest producer of CO2 on the planet at 6.02 billion tons per year (BTPY). China was second with 3.64 BTPY. China moved into the number one spot in 2006 and has been widening the gap at an alarming rate. In 2021, China produced 11.47 BTPY of CO2, a 215% increase. By comparison, in 2021, the U.S. produced 5.01 BTPY, a 17% decrease. The U.S. produces less than half of what China produces now.
Here is the part most climate alarmists ignore. Between 2000 and 2021, China increased its CO2 production by 7.83 BTPY (11.47 - 3.64). That is more than the U.S. produces annually. Additionally, China continues to build coal-burning power plants because that is the one fossil fuel they have an abundance of. Now that they have a trade agreement with Russia, they will have an unlimited supply of oil and natural gas. Expect their CO2 emissions to increase even faster.
Why don't you hear any of this from the mainstream media? Why is the Biden administration and Democrats pouring trillions of our tax dollars into subsidies for green energy that will never reduce global CO2 as long as China continues their current buildup?
Maybe the answer is because the Bidens received millions from China through Hunter's business dealings. It's as good a reason as any since the mainstream media hasn't provided a plausible alternative. Numbers don't lie, but the mainstream media does. Wake up, America.
