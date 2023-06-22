How many readers have read the 316-page Durham report detailing how the FBI pursued the Russia collusion hoax after knowing the Steele dossier and Alpha bank allegations were false? Here is the report: https://tinyurl.com/mr27tday
It confirmed what half the country already knew if they watched Fox News or read Inspector General Horowitz’s report previously. That Russia collusion (Crossfire Hurricane) was a hoax bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. You don’t have to read the full report, just the 12-page executive summary in section II.
The most damning section however is IV. A, “Background Facts and Prosecution Decisions,” pages 44-68. On page 59 Durham clearly states, “As the record now reflects, at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI did not possess any intelligence showing that anyone associated with the Trump campaign was in contact with Russian intelligence officers at any point during the campaign.”
So, if the Durham report is true, why aren’t the guilty parties in jail? Maybe for the same reason the 52 former intelligence officers claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation aren’t also. Or those having sex with minors on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island remain unnamed. Or why the FBI and DOJ are prosecuting over 1,000 Americans for trespassing and obstruction of a legal proceeding and not the drug dealers and cartels that are killing 70,000 Americans annually. Can you explain?
Here is a quote from Edgar Cayce: “Know that as ye open the way, sow the seed in activity and in word, ye are to leave the rest with God.” I’ve tried to sow the seeds of truth for years; however, many Democrats have replaced God with big government and media. Our nation will continue suffering until lies are exposed and truth embraced.
