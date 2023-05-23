Does anyone in the Lakes Region still believe Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation? Despite CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., pushing that false narrative since October 2020, the truth has come out. Here is one article detailing the how the letter signed by 51 high-ranking intelligence officials came about: https://tinyurl.com/yn5897jv. Anthony Blinken asked former CIA Director Mike Morell to get 50 colleagues to sign a letter claiming “Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.”
Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of the National Intelligence Agency James Clapper both signed that letter. The purpose was to discredit the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Here is a summary of John Brennan’s interview with the house oversight committee: https://tinyurl.com/ymua9wtf.
So, 51 U.S. intelligence officials “conspired” to influence the 2020 election. Let that sink in.
If you recall there was a major uproar by Democrats after the 2016 presidential election. A special counsel was assigned to find who colluded with Russia to sway that election. After two years and $32 million, no collusion was found. Note that many of the 51 signing the fraudulent laptop disinformation letter also claimed the Russia collusion hoax was real.
Will the 51 liars ever be held accountable? Probably not, because the FBI and DOJ are equally culpable in the Biden family corruption cover up. They have had Hunter’s laptop since December 2019 and not leaked any details. The Republican House Oversight Committee is now doing the FBI’s job by investigating the Biden family business dealings. Unfortunately, they don’t have prosecutorial authority.
Fox News and Newsmax are reporting it but CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., won’t. We are now like Russia and China where Democrats control the justice system and media and half of our country is in denial.
