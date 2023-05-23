To The Daily Sun,

Does anyone in the Lakes Region still believe Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation? Despite CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., pushing that false narrative since October 2020, the truth has come out. Here is one article detailing the how the letter signed by 51 high-ranking intelligence officials came about: https://tinyurl.com/yn5897jv. Anthony Blinken asked former CIA Director Mike Morell to get 50 colleagues to sign a letter claiming “Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.”

