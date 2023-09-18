Do you know what gullibility is? It’s a tendency to be easily deceived. Some frequent Daily Sun contributors are gullible. They ignore anything they don’t want to believe and repeat misinformation they actively seek out.
I’ve read the Durham report, two Horowitz reports, the Mueller report, the Jan. 6 report, dozens of DOJ indictments, numerous Senate and House reports, etc., which totaled thousands of pages of firsthand knowledge and documented evidence. I write letters to The Daily Sun to compress the contents of those documents to under 300 words and include links so anyone can do independent verification. Some other contributors practice willful ignorance.
As a concerned citizen, it’s my civic duty to inform others of facts omitted (or truths claimed as false) by the mainstream media. According to polls, 76% of the country believes we are headed in the wrong direction but are split about 50/50 on which political party can get us out of it.
Currently, about 24% of the population is “OK” with the high cost of food, housing, gas, electricity, rent, health care, etc. They seem unconcerned that drug overdoses, suicides, homelessness, murder and theft are at all-time highs. Or that 7 million “new” undocumented immigrants are vying for federal resources that used to be for our poor and disabled.
These problems were all created by Democratic policies like defund the police, soft-on-crime policies, the New Green Deal, open borders, corrupt politicians, an unequal justice system, etc., and 50% of the population knows that. However, the other 50% that watches CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., blame white supremacy, critical race theory, homophobia, MAGA Republicans, Christians, climate change, etc., while censoring real news. Propaganda survives only as long as the gullible embrace it.
