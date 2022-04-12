To The Daily Sun,
NBC News provided textbook propaganda in this article: aol.it/3DUFb1I, Headline: “Arizona AG report finds no evidence of mass fraud in Maricopa County 2020 election results”. The first line in that article is “A report issued Wednesday by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich found no evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities associated with the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County while raising concerns about some voting procedures.” Sounds conclusive, right?
Well, oddly the writers included the 12-page letter by Mr. Brnovich. Here it is: bit.ly/3jeionQ. Please read the letter. It completely contradicts NBC’s headline. Maybe NBC News writers Vaughn Hillyard and Zoe Richards can defend this “misrepresentation” in a court of law by claiming that nowhere in the AG report was the term “widespread fraud” used. Kind of like the 51 ex-intelligence offices that signed a letter weeks before the 2020 presidential election saying the Hunter Biden laptop story by the New York Post “looked” like Russian misinformation. The laptop was Hunter’s and his overseas business ventures with China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, etc. happened. Maybe those 51 ex-intelligence officers can also explain how it could “look” like Russian misinformation when none had seen the contents of the laptop before signing the letter? Explain that.
Getting back to the Arizona AG report. For those that don’t have a computer to link to the letter, here are the highlights. Page 1, paragraph 2 “We have reached the conclusion that the 2020 election in Maricopa County revealed serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed and raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona.” Huh. Why wasn’t that NBC’s headline?
Moving on. Page 1, paragraph 3 “The EIU’s [Election Integrity Unit] review has uncovered instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.” That must have slipped by the NBC writers, as well as page 1, paragraph 4 “The early ballot signature verifications system in Maricopa County is insufficient to guard against abuse.” On page 2, paragraph 2 “It is estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without proper chain of custody.” Other findings were $8,000,000 in private donations, ballot harvesting and failure of the Maricopa County Elections Department to provide requested documents. Not one of these showed up in the NBC News report. Why?
The answer is obvious. NBC as well as CNN, ABC, CBS, etc. have been pushing a false narrative since Nov. 2020 that there was no voter fraud. Stuff like the Arizona AG report has to be buried. They rely on most people not reading past the first paragraph of their articles. Only a few percent would actually open and read the AG report. That’s why propaganda works. Rule #3 of propaganda is “Repeat the same lie over and over until even your enemies know it by heart." Rule #8 is “Ignore intellectuals and reasonable arguments: target the unthinking masses with powerful emotional pitches.” Rule #9 is “Ignore all moral limits whenever you deem it useful.” Wake up America.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
