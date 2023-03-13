To The Daily Sun,

How many readers are following the sentencing of the Jan. 6 protesters? Or do they just read headlines and watch CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc.? Here is a recent Politico article titled “Judge rejects terrorism sentencing enhancement for leader of Jan. 6 tunnel confrontation” [https://tinyurl.com/4sh2kd6t]. The defendant was David Judd and the enhanced sentencing would have added 15 years to his 32-month sentence. The DOJ’s justification for the enhancement was Mr. Judd lobbed a potentially deadly weapon at capital police in full riot gear. The deadly weapon was a firecracker.

