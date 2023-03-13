How many readers are following the sentencing of the Jan. 6 protesters? Or do they just read headlines and watch CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc.? Here is a recent Politico article titled “Judge rejects terrorism sentencing enhancement for leader of Jan. 6 tunnel confrontation” [https://tinyurl.com/4sh2kd6t]. The defendant was David Judd and the enhanced sentencing would have added 15 years to his 32-month sentence. The DOJ’s justification for the enhancement was Mr. Judd lobbed a potentially deadly weapon at capital police in full riot gear. The deadly weapon was a firecracker.
NBC provided this article titled “Man sentenced to over 6 years in the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Officer Sicknick” [https://tinyurl.com/yc2ryau3]. Julian Khater pepper sprayed Officer Sicknick but was not charged with murder because Sicknick’s death was from natural causes (i.e. a stroke).
NBC also provided this article “Jan. 6 rioter who warned of siege is sentenced to 3 years” [https://tinyurl.com/2p83razx]. George Amos Tenney III's crimes were entering the Capitol and a Facebook post.
The Associated Press provided this article. “Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence” [https://tinyurl.com/4xkcusc2]. Howard Richardson, 72, will spend close to four years in prison for hitting a Capitol Police officer (presumably in full riot gear) with a Trump flag.
How the media has spun a firecracker, pepper spray, Facebook post and Trump flag into a deadly insurrection demonstrates the power of propaganda. They convinced half the country that unarmed citizens could overwhelm 1,500 Capitol Police officers with riot gear and automatic weapons.
The murder of protester Ashli Babbitt by Officer Michael Byrd should attest to absurdity that the intent was to overthrow our government. The intent was to demand election integrity. What they received is political persecution similar to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, etc. Pray for America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.