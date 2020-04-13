To The Daily Sun,
The first headline I saw when I opened my web browser this morning was, “U.S. coronavirus: Reported death toll tops 20,000, more than any other country” (CNN: https://bit.ly/2VpphpU). My initial thought was that it was another piece to show how president Trump is getting it wrong. I was pleasantly surprised that even though there was no credit given to President Trump and the coronavirus task force there were not any allegations that they did anything wrong either.
I would have liked to see some comparative analysis done, starting with population. For those that don’t know, the USA (331 million) is the third most populated country in the world behind China (1.43 billion) and India (1.38 billion). By comparison Germany has 84 million, the UK 68 million, France 65 million, Italy (60 million) and Spain (47 million). The fact that we have a population over five times as large as Italy and just surpassed it is a testament to how much more effective, we’ve been at mitigating the COVID-19 virus. The other measure that is never reported by the media (left or right) is the mortality rate. I used the data from the “worldometer” website that was updated on April 12. The mortality rates of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy was 12.7 percent, UK 12.6 percent, France 10.9 percent, Spain 10.2 percent, USA 3.9 percent and Germany 2.3 percent. It makes me wonder why Democrats insist that we should switch to government run health care.
The CNN article above did have “mild” praise for Governor Cuomo and was careful not to provide any negative comments about him. Since I was crunching numbers, I compared N.Y.’s mortality rate to the rest of the states. Here is the data on April 12: USA had 557,071 cases and 21,952 deaths. Of those, 188,694 cases and 9,385 deaths were in N.Y. That means the rest of the states had 368,377 cases and 12,567 deaths. Dividing deaths by cases, N.Y. had a mortality rate of 5.0 percent and the rest of the country 3.4 percent. If CNN rated governors on “RESULTS” rather than “political party,” that would put governor Cuomo at the bottom of the performers. I’ll let you contemplate that.
Moving on to other headlines! “Trump likes virus briefings. Some advisors worry he likes them too much”. (Reuters: https://bit.ly/2V2mLqP). I read that article and it was more of what I have come to expect from the left-leaning media. Effectively, the writer called the president a narcissist based on “a source familiar with the situation”. That “source” could have been Jim Acosta. The article was more trash-talk than news.
This last headline was the most dishonest. “Anthony Fauci admits earlier COVID-19 mitigation would have saved more American lives” (CNN: https://bit.ly/2XwXO8O). Jake Tapper asked that question to Dr Fauci. If Jake didn’t know the answer, he’s dumber than a rock. He was looking for a headline to trash president Trump and that was an easy lead in. Jake’s no fool, he’s a brilliant opinion “manipulator” and this article was another work of art in his very lucrative occupation.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.