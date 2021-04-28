To The Daily Sun,
Have you googled Matt Gaetz recently? Virtually all of the articles that show up will be from left-leaning news outlets. Here’s a link to a CNN Politics article: cnn.it/3wCgqmV. Headline is “Justice Department investigating Matt Gaetz as part of broader trafficking probe into Florida Politician.” Sounds like they looked into it and he’s guilty, right? Read the entire article and look for actual facts. There are none. What you have is an allegation started by The New York Times from a leak by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
What is so disturbing in that article is that Mr. Gaetz “claims” he was being extorted by David Magee, a former Department of Justice prosecutor. Gaetz also claimed his family was working “with” the FBI on a sting to collect evidence against Magee. Those are very serious charges.
So, what is the official comment by the FBI? It’s “The FBI declines to confirm or deny the existence or status of an investigation.” Why? We now have a sitting U.S. congressman accused of sex trafficking with no supporting evidence other than an “anonymous” leak from the FBI. That is enough, however, for another congressman to demand his resignation and to open a congressional investigation. Mr. Gaetz has hired lawyers and will be fighting this for months when the FBI could have confirmed or denied his allegation and ended the speculation immediately.
This letter is not to defend or condemn Mr. Gaetz but to highlight the political corruption in our media and FBI. Reread the official FBI statement above about commenting on ongoing investigations. Now read this article nyti.ms/3fVpYmZ by The New York Times that “started” the Gaetz conspiracy. The source is a leak from the FBI. Does anyone else see the hypocrisy?
This is a recurring pattern. The Russia collusion hoax started with a fake Steel dossier given to the FBI who leaked it to the media. It ended without a single indictment against a U.S. citizen for collusion. And yet, the media convinced half the country collusion occurred when it didn’t.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “convicted” in the court of public opinion by the mainstream media of sexual assault as a teenager in an uncorroborated claim. The three witnesses that Christine Blase Ford said were there claimed no recollection it ever happened.
Using the same tactic, they will convict Mr. Gaetz in the court of public opinion also. The FBI needs to clean up its act. If The New York Times did in fact get this allegation from an FBI leaker it would not be difficult to find the source and discipline them. If the story was fabricated, the writer should be prosecuted.
On the flip side if an allegation is made against a Democrat the FBI has no comment (or leaks) and the media suppresses credible stories. Hunter Biden and Eric Swalwell are recent examples.
These continuous character assassinations of conservatives and cover ups for Democrats are one sided and egregious. Equal justice is guaranteed under the constitution. It’s time we demand it.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
