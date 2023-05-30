Having attended the Moultonborough Town Meeting on April 18, it seemed impossible to me that The HUB could be built and maintained for under $0.40/$1,000 property valuation. As an engineer, however, I did some calculations and discovered that it could be. The HUB committee did a good job of explaining how it would be financed, but a poor job of explaining who would pay for it.
What I discovered was that actual residents are only paying a small portion of the total costs. Here's why: Moultonborough’s town budget is currently about $25 million with $15 million going toward the school budget and another $10 million toward the city budget. According to the town website, Moultonborough’s population is a little over 5,000. So, if only the residents paid property taxes, we would each pay an average of $5,000 annually. A couple would pay $10,000 and a family of three $15,000. But we don't, and here's why.
Assuming the average household has 2.5 residents, the 5,000 residents occupy around 2,000 properties. According to the Moultonborough town assessor, about 7,800 properties pay taxes. That means approximately 5,800 property owners don’t claim Moultonborough as their primary residence. As a result, they don’t get to vote on town measures like The HUB. We vote; they pay. That’s taxation without representation.
I’ll close with a moral question. If you found a wallet with identification and $1,000 in it, would you return it or keep it? Voting yes on The HUB is the equivalent of pocketing the wallet. You now know who will pay for the lion's share, and it isn’t us. I will be voting no on June 1 and recommend residents do also. The HUB is a want, not a need! Let The HUB committee find private donors if it's that important.
