To The Daily Sun,
Why is “truth” not obvious to everyone? I’m not a psychologist, psychiatrist or sociologist so it’s both fascinating and disturbing that people can ignore the truth right in front of them. I’m a Christian so “opinions” expressed are based upon my personal beliefs. First is the belief in Jesus Christ’s teaching to “love one another”. Sounds so simple, yet it seems to be the most difficult virtue to internalize.
At a recent Sunday service, the sermon was on a core Christian belief. Matthew 5:44 “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” How do you do that? Well, with an open heart and a sincere search for the truth. Don’t be naive and believe there is no evil in this world. There is. There has always been. Good and evil flow like waves in the ocean. When “good” people are in charge society experiences unity, freedom and growth. When evil is in charge society experiences division, oppression and decline.
Look around. What do you see? It’s not by chance, it’s by design. We now have a government that spends more time attacking their political enemies than improving the lives of its citizens. Deaths by suicide — 47,978 (bit.ly/3Hljyrf) and drug overdoses — 100,306 (bit.ly/3vkRiCN) in 2021 were the highest in United States history.
So how do we turn things around? Start with the “belief” that good people on both sides can disagree. Next, sort “fact” from “fiction”. Lastly, based on the “facts” and your individual experience, character, integrity and honor, express why you support a particular view point. I have contributed around 150 letters to the editor with “facts” hoping that those with opposing “views” would present opposing “facts” so we could get to the needed “truth”. They haven’t.
Russia collusion, Jan. 6 riot, critical race theory, 1619 Project, denying voter fraud, etc., are false narratives designed to divide this country. All “conceived” by one political party and disseminated by the “news” outlets that support them. Why would they do that? The reason is simple. There are seven deadly sins. The three that come to mind with today’s Democratic Party and media are “greed”, “pride” and “wrath”.
They are all obvious if you look at the “results” and ignore the “false prophets” propaganda. The way back from this modern-day nightmare is as Jesus said “Love one another”. And as in John 8:31-32 "To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, 'If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.'." The truth is that we have elected a government more concerned with their own self-aggrandizement, wealth and power than the well-being of the nation they govern. Vote them out this midterm election or expect more division, oppression and decline to follow. God bless America.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.