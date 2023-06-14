How many readers have held a government security clearance? If you did, you would know the levels of classification. They are confidential, secret, top secret, and top-secret-SAP (Special Access Program). I know because I held a top-secret SAP clearance while in the Navy.
The potential damage to our country increases as the classification increases. Here is a comparison for those who have a bank account or 401K. Confidential would be if your financial institution published a list of all their depositors. Secret would be if they added how much each had in their account. Top secret would be if they included your login name and top-secret-SAP would be if they added your password.
Why bring this up? To highlight another example of how the current FBI and mainstream media conspire to deceive the American public. Having classified documents means little without knowing the level of classification. I served on a nuclear submarine and everyone had a secret clearance. Typically, only officers and radiomen held a top-secret-SAP clearance.
How the FBI and media is portraying the investigations into “classified” documents between President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump deliberately lacks transparency. A televised FBI swat team raided President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. No swat team for President Biden but rather forgiveness by the mainstream media because he’s “cooperating” with the FBI.
Don’t forget that “Hillary Clinton had seven top-secret-SAP email chains on her devices that were likely hacked by hostile foreign adversaries,” according to FBI director Comey. Here is the C-SPAN video [https://tinyurl.com/yvxcf5nn]. Despite that fact, Comey said, no reasonable prosecutor would try her case. So, leaking top-secret SAP documents is no big deal if you are a Democrat but a former Republican president can face up to 20 years for possessing any classified documents. Wake up America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.