Continuing my previous letter on the absurdity that Jan. 6 was an insurrection, here are a few more sentencings following the protest. First is Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman in the fur headdress. He was the face of the insurrection propaganda. Here is the NPR article following his 41-month sentence: https://tinyurl.com/4625j93v. Chansley didn't assault anyone. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing a legal proceeding.
Richard Barnett was the other face of the insurrection propaganda. Richard was the man with his feet up on the desk of Nancy Pelosi's assistant. He was recently convicted, but his sentence has not been set yet. Here is the NBC article: https://tinyurl.com/4d2j7cu8. Again, no mention of any assault, but stealing an envelope with Nancy Pelosi's letterhead was. Memorabilia for a protest he believed would call attention to voter irregularities.
He could not have been more wrong. January 6 will be a day of infamy in US history. Not as an indictment of the protesters, but rather the FBI and DOJ. It's the day both confirmed their allegiance to the Democratic Party. They launched the largest investigation since their founding in 1908, not against drug cartels, but American citizens demanding voter integrity.
The evidence presented in Arizona by Cyber Ninjas was overwhelming, and the FBI investigated none of it. The Arizona attorney general confirmed Cyber Ninjas' findings, and the media covered it up. At the same time, the FBI raided "election deniers'" homes and businesses.
The newly elected Republican-controlled House of Representatives is exposing the FBI and DOJ's and media's political bias. Is your news outlet covering it or covering it up? One of the FBI's responsibilities is to protect our right to freedom of speech, not prosecute it like Russia and China. Yet here we are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.