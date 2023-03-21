To The Daily Sun,

Continuing my previous letter on the absurdity that Jan. 6 was an insurrection, here are a few more sentencings following the protest. First is Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman in the fur headdress. He was the face of the insurrection propaganda. Here is the NPR article following his 41-month sentence: https://tinyurl.com/4625j93v. Chansley didn't assault anyone. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing a legal proceeding.

