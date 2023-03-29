To The Daily Sun,
Have you ever wondered how the Nazi party was able to convince Germans that Jews were a threat to society? We now have a similar situation in our country.
I've invited other letter writers to debate the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up and received zero response. That is just one of many lies propagated by the Democratic-controlled media. Celine Champagne's recent letter, "Real journalists would be in trouble if they emulated Fox," is a testament that propaganda works. Her "perception" that President Joe Biden was not aware or involved in Hunter's business dealings is willful ignorance.
Her segue into the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News is based on allegations, not facts. The $1.5 billion lawsuit is meant to bankrupt Fox so media singing the praises of the Biden administration don't have to prove anything. It's much like Putin's, Xi's, Kim Jong-un's, Castro's and Ayatollah Khomenei's media today.
The Republican-controlled House is exposing the mainstream media lies on the origins of COVID-19, Hunter Biden's business ventures, political bias in the FBI and DOJ, our border crisis, Afghanistan pull-out failure, etc. The mainstream media is covering none of the hearings truthfully because they promoted all originally. Why aren't there calls for them to be shut down for misinforming the American public?
In closing, truth is not determined by majority rule but by facts. That is why debate is critical. Suppressing free speech is the hallmark of tyranny. The mainstream media has everything to lose if the truth comes out, as do the DOJ, FBI and Democratic politicians. Freedom is not free. It takes courage to confront those actively taking it away. Fox News is the modern-day David against the mainstream media Goliath.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
