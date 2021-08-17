To The Daily Sun,
How many readers have read the book “Influence” by psychologist Robert Cialdini? It provides a theory as to why millions of people stick to a false narrative even after it’s been exposed. The reason is based in “commitment” and “consistency.” The author explained how these two traits subconsciously influence our thoughts and actions. Here is a brief summary.
We all “commit” to things in our lives like obeying the law, marriage, work, volunteering, etc. If you’re committed to obeying the law, you don’t steal, in marriage you don’t cheat on your spouse and in work and volunteering you show up on time and contribute. You take pride in being a good person because you “consistently” do the right thing.
It’s the same with political affiliation. If you’re “committed” you will “consistency” follow your party line. Here is a quote from American writer Walter Lippman written in 1913, “Ours is a problem in which deception has become organized and strong; where truth is poisoned at its source; one in which the skill of the shrewdest brains is devoted to misleading a bewildered people.” Later, in 1915 he wrote, “Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.”
Deception is strong and organized again today. I’ve written so many letters on the Russia collusion hoax, I’m even tired of it. It’s obvious that those committed to the Democratic Party line will continue to “believe” it occurred and surround themselves with others that “don’t think very much.”
The Democrats and mainstream media are now pushing an even bigger hoax. It’s called critical race theory. It began under the Obama administration when police departments started getting investigated for “excessive force” against blacks by the Department of Justice under Attorney General Eric Holder.
Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 with broad support by Democrats and the mainstream media. The name selection was brilliant. Only a white supremacist would say Black lives don’t matter. Good people across the country supported the cause for equality and justice for the Black community with myself included. Posters were made and placed in windows and yards. People marched in solidarity and “committed” to “consistently” supporting the cause no matter what.
I was disillusioned quickly when BLM opposed a politician claiming all lives matter. He buckled and retracted his statement. That one act opened my eyes to what BLM really is. Simply said, if you have to put a color before “lives matter” you’re the racist.
According to Wikipedia, bit.ly/3iP5H2j, there have been approximately 2,000 cities and towns in the U.S. where BLM protests and riots have occurred. Destruction of property, looting, attacks on bystanders and murder have happened. The mainstream media has downplayed these incidents since they gaslighted most with their coverage of George Floyd’s death.
If you believe the death, looting and destruction over the previous year by BLM (and Antifa) was for a “good” cause, critical race theory makes sense. To the rest of us that “think,” it’s a travesty.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
It's Dumb Bells like you that don't believe the insurrection on January 6th at our Capital Building never happened, it was media hoax, like the moon landings.
You are what is know as scary dumb.
