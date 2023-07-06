To The Daily Sun,

This is the third letter summarizing what was in the Durham report [https://tinyurl.com/44k7fdk8]. Section IV. D, “The Carter Page FISA Applications,” was 145 pages long and summarized Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Steele dossier. Durham traced the false allegations to Igor Danchenko and Clinton adviser Charles Dolan. Durham debunked all the significant claims in the Steele dossier that were used in the four FBI FISA warrants against Carter Page.

