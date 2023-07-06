This is the third letter summarizing what was in the Durham report [https://tinyurl.com/44k7fdk8]. Section IV. D, “The Carter Page FISA Applications,” was 145 pages long and summarized Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Steele dossier. Durham traced the false allegations to Igor Danchenko and Clinton adviser Charles Dolan. Durham debunked all the significant claims in the Steele dossier that were used in the four FBI FISA warrants against Carter Page.
Section IV. E, “The Alpha Bank and Yotaphone Allegations,” was 44 pages long. Durham’s investigation again debunked both allegations. Durham traced the false allegations to George Sussman and Clinton operative, Rodney Joffe.
Will anyone read the 316 pages in the above link? Probably not. We are in the final phase of a failing society. The Durham report effectively spelled out how the Clinton Campaign hired Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie to fabricate dirt on Donald Trump prior to the 2016 election. Those two organizations, along with Clinton associates, leaked these false allegations to the anti-Trump media. At the same time, the FBI and Mueller Special Council also leaked allegations to the media to smear President Trump. It divided this country and ultimately worked because the House of Representatives flipped to a Democratic majority in 2018.
That set up the first impeachment of President Trump. Democrats lost their impeachment attempt but somehow were able to defeat President Trump in 2020, even though he received over 11 million more votes than in 2016. What was different? Mail-in ballots. Despite numerous allegations of voter fraud, the FBI didn’t seriously investigate any. Rather, they used SWAT teams to arrest those making fraud claims.
In closing, everyone involved with promoting the Russia collusion hoax went unpunished. Our nation will not survive without equal justice for all.
