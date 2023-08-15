To The Daily Sun,

Is the Biden administration “owned” by China, as many on the right contend? If so, where is the evidence? Well, you don’t have to look far to find some real possibilities. Let’s start with the COVID-19 origin cover-up. Does anyone still believe it didn’t originate in a Wuhan lab? If so, please read the final report put out by the House foreign affairs committee [https://tinyurl.com/388c4zma]. The link is a one-page summary but links to the full 90-page report.

