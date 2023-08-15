Is the Biden administration “owned” by China, as many on the right contend? If so, where is the evidence? Well, you don’t have to look far to find some real possibilities. Let’s start with the COVID-19 origin cover-up. Does anyone still believe it didn’t originate in a Wuhan lab? If so, please read the final report put out by the House foreign affairs committee [https://tinyurl.com/388c4zma]. The link is a one-page summary but links to the full 90-page report.
Next would be the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Biden administration left behind Americans and billions in weapons. Value of those weapons range from $6 billion to $80 billion depending on source. The $6 billion is probably the depreciated value, while the $80 billion is replacement value. Either way, the Biden administration armed our enemy, which is treason. How would that help China? Well, they share a 57-mile-long border and Afghanistan has natural resources that China needs. This Reuters article [https://tinyurl.com/ycksz3fa] lists copper, gold, oil, natural gas, uranium, coal, lithium and more.
Another possibility is the New Green Deal. Sounds silly, but it’s not. China is the world leader in CO2 emissions. Here is the data from Wikipedia [https://tinyurl.com/v8kue46y]. The last reported data in 2021 shows China produces 12.5 billion tons of CO2 annually, compared with 4.8 billion by the USA. Democrats, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., never mention that. We are spending trillions of dollars developing clean energy technology while China continues to build coal burning plants. In addition, China produces 80% of the world’s solar panels, according to this Forbes article [https://tinyurl.com/45wv367j]. So China is the primary recipient of the trillions promised in the New Green Deal pushed by Democrats and the Biden administration. If these are news to you, you’re watching the wrong network.
