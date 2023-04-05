Let’s review a few stories by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., that turned out to be false. These are all less significant than the Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden laptop cover-up and fabricated Jan. 6 insurrection but underpin how propaganda works to sway public perception.
Let’s start with Nick Sandmann. The 16-year-old student from Covington High was singled out for “intimidating” a native American in Washington, D.C. Both CNN and Washington Post have settled Nick’s defamation lawsuits against them.
How about Jussie Smollett, who the above outlets claimed was attacked in Chicago by MAGA Republicans? He was finally sentenced to 150 days for lying to police.
The above media backed Christine Blasey Ford’s “allegation” that Justice Kavanaugh tried to rape her while they were teens. Ms. Ford claimed there were two others at the party and neither had any recollection of the party or rape attempt. Here is a Newsweek article “claiming” it was politically motivated: https://tinyurl.com/2sseamhp.
The above media accused Rep. Matt Gaetz of being involved in sex trafficking based on his connection with Joel Greenberg, who was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison for that crime. The FBI recently closed that investigation against Gaetz without charges.
My personal favorite is Michael Avenatti. He was Stormy Daniel’s lawyer after the 2016 election. Avenatti made over 100 interviews with the above-mentioned media. Several suggested he run for president in 2020. His presidential hopes were dashed when he embezzled millions from clients. He’s serving a 14-year sentence now.
Fox News may not be perfect but they got all the above stories right. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc., got them wrong. Why their viewers continue to believe them on any issue is a travesty. Fox is the most watched station for a reason. Truth matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.