To The Daily Sun,
I’ve spent a lot of time analyzing the Democrats and left-leaning media’s unending praise of Obamacare and their continuous fight against the Trump tax cuts. I realized the connection recently.
I’ll start with Obamacare. Looking at the big picture, it was effectively a regressive tax on the middle class. A regressive tax is one where the cost is shared equally by all taxpayers regardless of income. So, if health care costs each working American $1,000 per month ($12,000/year) the percentage of your total income that goes towards health care is proportional to your wages. For example, if you make $36,000 per year, health care will take 33 percent of your income. If you make $74,000 it drops to 16.5 percent. At $120,000 it’s 10 percent and if you make $1,200,000 it’s 1 percent. Yes, there are bronze plans and platinum plans but costs are not vastly different.
How did the Democrats get this through? By lying. Does everyone remember how it was going to save the average family $2,500 per year? Did you see that savings? Me neither! In fact, my premiums have gone up 67 percent since 2012 and my annual deductible increased from $500 total to $1,500/person. If anyone wants to debate the numbers, I’m up for the challenge.
On the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) I did find someone honest enough to debate them based on the numbers. They agreed that in 2018 the middle and lower-wage earners paid less in income taxes than in 2017 and that the rich paid more (https://bit.ly/2xcdx20). So, why do people think the TC&JA was a tax cut for the rich? Again, the Democrats and media have sold that lie convincingly and like Obamacare it relies on the ignorance of the American voter.
The goal of the Democratic elite and left-leaning media is for everyone to pay the same percentage of their income to the federal government regardless of income. If you work you pay. If you don’t work you receive government subsidies. Sounds good, but it’s not. If you are in the bottom 50 percent (<$63,688) of wage earners you will never get ahead. Between federal, state, local and payroll taxes, as well as health care costs there is little left over for food, shelter and the bare necessities. By comparison if you are in the top 20 percent (>$130,000) of wage earners you can pay all your taxes and health care and have money left over to invest.
Bernie had it right that the rich should pay more in taxes and was attacked by the media. Trump had it right with the TC&JA and he has been attacked since the 2016 election for anything and everything. As I pointed out in this letter (https://bit.ly/2xkgRYX) the left-leaning media anchors are paid millions a year to convince voters that the Democrats are looking out for them. All the while they are getting rich as the majority of Americans are just getting by.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.