To The Daily Sun,

What do illegal drugs, excessive alcohol and tobacco all have in common? They are physical addictions. What do the seven deadly sins (wrath, envy, pride, greed, lust, sloth and gluttony) have in common? They are metaphysical addictions. Negative addictions whether physical or metaphysical (thoughts) not only hurt those addicted but society as a whole.

