What do illegal drugs, excessive alcohol and tobacco all have in common? They are physical addictions. What do the seven deadly sins (wrath, envy, pride, greed, lust, sloth and gluttony) have in common? They are metaphysical addictions. Negative addictions whether physical or metaphysical (thoughts) not only hurt those addicted but society as a whole.
This letter is not to address physical addictions but rather one addition, wrath. Wrath is an emotional addiction. Its metaphysical manifestation is hate, anger and prejudice. Its physical manifestation is murder, rape, destruction of property and character assassination by bearing false witness. Wrath’s goal is to separate us.
The opposite of wrath is love. Love is the great unifier. Its metaphysical manifestation is compassion, empathy, charity and acceptance. Its physical manifestations are churches, synagogues, mosques, charitable organization, rehab facilities, etc. In metaphysics it’s Universal Law No. 7, the Law of Divine Oneness. [https://tinyurl.com/6r273a24]
Nothing said above should surprise anyone. All rational people know what hate and love “feel” like. The purpose of this letter is to ask each reader to reflect on which they manifest in their daily lives and, more importantly, why?
Do you attend a place of worship regularly? If you watch the news, you most certainly do. Media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., opine daily to their audiences. Like any church, synagogue, mosque, etc., they provide moral issues for you to think about. Unlike religious organizations that promote love and unity, the media promotes hate and division.
Are you addicted? Ask yourself these questions: Can I sit down with someone I disagree with and have a civil conversation? Can I accept the truth? If the answer to both is no, you are a “media” addict and not only hurting yourself but society as a whole.
