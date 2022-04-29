To The Daily Sun,
Believing the Jan. 6 riot was to “overthrow” the government is a conspiracy theory. It’s been kept alive through endlessly repeating the same lies and exaggerating the facts. Four people died on Jan. 6, all Donald Trump supporters. Here is a link written on Nov. 1, 2021 by Factcheck: bit.ly/37og1N0. It shows how the media contradicts the truth.
Of the four Trump supporters that died, two were from heart attacks. A third, Rosanne Boyland, was “allegedly” trampled to death by the mob but later, the coroner’s report attributed her death to an acute drug overdose. The fourth victim was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol police officer.
On Jan. 7, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died. The legacy media “reported” he was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher. The coroner reported no blunt force trauma on Mr. Sicknick and cause of death as natural causes (stroke).
Two other officers, Howard Liebengood and Jeffrey Smith, committed suicide three and 14 days later. According to FactCheck Liebengood was ordered to work long hours after the riot and Smith was ordered back to work while still suffering pain. You could argue they would be alive today had they received more time off and better medical care.
Today’s Democrats and a complicit media have set up a similar misinformation campaign with the Jan. 6 commission and FBI investigations. They did and continue to covered up voter fraud which was the reason thousands of protesters were in DC on that tragic day. Had the media, Democrats and FBI taken voter fraud seriously “maybe” this tragedy could have been avoided. We may never know because those that “instigated” the conflict are now heading up the investigations. Eerily similar to the Reichstag fire in 1933, bit.ly/3k4GO3C. History repeats itself.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
