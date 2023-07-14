To The Daily Sun,

My last three letters detailed what the Durham Special Council uncovered when investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax. Key points were that Hillary Clinton and the DNC bought and paid for the fake Steele dossier and Alpha Bank connection. The FBI and Mueller Special Council ignored those facts and moved forward with attacks on President Donald Trump and his supporters. Why isn’t anyone concerned?

