My last three letters detailed what the Durham Special Council uncovered when investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax. Key points were that Hillary Clinton and the DNC bought and paid for the fake Steele dossier and Alpha Bank connection. The FBI and Mueller Special Council ignored those facts and moved forward with attacks on President Donald Trump and his supporters. Why isn’t anyone concerned?
It’s fascinating from a historical perspective but horrifying from a societal perspective. We are following the same path as Nazi Germany, and half the country is unaware. Reason and logic are being overruled by hate and fear. Instead of Stalin and Jews, today’s "deep state" enemies are Trump and conservatives.
Our Constitution was set up to prevent this from happening, with our First Amendment — freedom of speech. Every network in our country should have published Durham's findings but didn’t. In fact, many published misleading stories underplaying the seriousness of the crimes committed. The one exception was Fox News.
CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., report the same story at the same time with the same opinion? That is not by accident. Americans have been lulled into believing all news outlets are independent. They are not. Ninety percent of the media is operated and managed by six corporations, and four of them are anti-Trump. It used to be over 50 but was reduced to just six through mergers and acquisitions. Here is a link showing who owns what: https://tinyurl.com/3pvzp4t8. Even our beloved WMUR is owned by NBC, so it reports (and ignores) what NBC does.
China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and every other communist country in the world have one thing in common: a police force and media that support the political party in power. We are there, and many refuse to acknowledge or debate it.
