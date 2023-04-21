Here is a quote from Selwyn Duke written in 2009: “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.” This link [https://tinyurl.com/3hh7w2wk] explains that quote and here are some excerpts for those who don’t have internet access:
“Doesn’t it seem true that hate and negativity travel much faster than positive actions? Could it be that the more we incline toward the lie, the more intolerant we become towards the truth?”
“There is one great quote by Buddha: 'Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.'”
“Truth is a truth, no matter how much one tries to manipulate it, sooner or later truth will emerge. Even if we as a society accept lies widely, the truth will stand as a fact, no matter how bitter it may be.'”
“As a society, when we invest heavily in comfortable lies instead of uncomfortable truths, we lose resilience towards truth and integrity. And when the truth is revealed on its own, it tastes bitterer than ever before.”
“Respect your values and preserve your integrity. Never do anything because a lot of other people are doing it. Hold on to the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or unpleasant it may feel.”
The above five excerpts sum up the divide in this country. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., are the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. They control most of the broadcast media. Their commentators are paid millions to lie and cover up the truth. The Republican House of Representatives is exposing their lies, which is why those on the various committees are being vilified instead of heard. Watch Fox News if truth and integrity matter to you. Remember, “honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.”
