In response to my letter titled “Hunter Biden’s laptop proves Fox News is the only truthful source,” [https://tinyurl.com/ypt9vrxx] Jonathan Inglis wrote “Real issues like mass shootings more important than laptop” [https://tinyurl.com/bdhb8d42]. Unlike his predecessors, L.J. Schaffnit and James Veverka, Mr. Inglis implies he knows the laptop is Hunter’s in his closing statement “In the long run, who cares?”
Well, the answer is the 74,223,251 that voted for Donald Trump. It’s not a handful of “insurrectionists” like the mainstream media claims, but American patriots watching the media propagate one lie after another to the above-mentioned contributors, who ignore the truth. Here is a series of events that has led to this country’s problems, which includes mass shootings.
In 2016, James Comey of the FBI announced he was not recommending charges against presidential candidate Hillary Clinton despite the fact she obstructed justice. At the same time, he opened a case against then-candidate Donald Trump for colluding with Russia. Democrats in Congress pushed for and received a special counsel that found no collusion but the nonstop allegations were enough to flip the House of Representatives to Democrat control in 2018.
Once in control, Nancy Pelosi was able to impeach President Trump with the help of the same mainstream media that pushed the Russia collusion hoax. In addition, when the Hunter Biden laptop story broke a few weeks before the 2020 election, all media outlets except Fox News called it Russian disinformation. As a result, Democrats flipped the Senate and presidency in 2020.
Contributors like Mr. Inglis are not uncommon. They believe the lies put out by those running the country. It’s no different than southerners believing blacks should be slaves in the 1860s or Germans believing Jews were subhuman in the 1930s. Lies destroy nations. Seek the truth.
