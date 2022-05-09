To The Daily Sun,
A recent contributor was so far off the mark a response is in order. Their headline was “No criminal charges filed after voter fraud report” referring to the Arizona attorney general's findings. Here is the report again: bit.ly/3jeionQ. On page 1, paragraph 3 it clearly states “The EIU’s review has uncovered instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.” The previous paragraph states “We have reached the conclusion that the 2020 election in Maricopa County revealed serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed and raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona”. Space is limited so anyone interested can read the above report or my previous letter.
I’m not interested in a fight but the “truth”. The legacy media has been remiss in its duty to report unbiased news. How many readers know that Michael Sussmann will go on trial this month? If not, you probably get your “news” from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, etc.
Michael Sussmann is the Clinton lawyer that started the Russia collusion hoax by fabricating a connection between the Trump organization and Alpha Bank in Russia. Here is his latest indictment: bit.ly/39V7y1m. It clearly connects the dots of how the Russia collusion hoax began and was paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign. Yet, the legacy media coverage, even today, presents Mr. Sussmann as a “whistle blower” and patriot. It’s pure propaganda.
Here is another recent article by the Washington Examiner: washex.am/3OMnwyc. Headline “Durham issues trial subpoenas to Clinton campaign and DNC”. The real collusion was not with Russia but between the Clinton campaign, DNC, FBI and complicit media. This was the “Big Lie” that divided this country. Truth and love can heal the suffering but both sides must be open and honest.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
