To The Daily Sun,
“The love of money is the root of all evil.” — Timothy 6:10 (King James Version). As I was wrapping up my last letter, that quote came to mind because it is really at the heart of much of the hate in this country. Few people realize it because their attention is directed elsewhere every day by the left-leaning media. Has anyone stepped back and looked at who’s getting rich in this country?
At the top of the list is the left-leaning media. Do you know (or even care) that Rachel Maddow makes $7 million per year (https://tinyurl.com/skzm42g). That is more than 80 percent of Americans make in a lifetime. And what valuable service does she provide for this obscene salary? Hate and division! And she’s not the only one. The link above lists many media commentators from both sides of the political spectrum and all are making far more than the rest of us.
I’ll move on to a few others of note, like the Clinton’s and Obama’s. There is so much misinformation on their net worth that I ended up at “FactCheck.org” with this link (https://bit.ly/3c6x1UL). FactCheck is as unbiased as I can find on the internet. They didn’t provide actual net worth’s for either couple but concluded that they are both worth more now than three years ago due to lucrative book deals and speaking engagements. An interesting side note on the above link is that it also included president Trump’s net worth which is tracked because he’s in the Forbes 400. According to FactCheck his net worth has decreased from $4.5B in 2015 to $3B in 2019. Another accusation by the left that he’s going to enrich himself as president proven wrong.
I’ll move on to a third group of outspoken critics of the president and those are members of the entertainment industry. Not all, but certainly a majority. They work in conjunction with the left-leaning media. I have no idea if they are sincere or not in their views or just opposing him because the tax cuts ended up costing them a small portion of their acquired wealth.
I personally could care less that so many of the wealthy in this country make their money through the media. What I am concerned about is the media’s continuous lying to protect the Democratic Party and to tear down all those that don’t support their agenda. They have been wrong repeatedly, yet they have a loyal following that ignores facts when presented. I will compare them to ISIS. Despite overwhelming evidence that the world doesn’t want to be ruled under sharia law, the terrorists continue to fight for that ideology. For the Trump haters, despite the fact that he’s not a racist, didn’t collude with Russia, didn’t bribe President Zelensky to investigate VP Biden, etc. they continue to “believe” false news.
I’ll close by “accusing” Rachelle Maddow of being the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the “I hate Trump” cult to start a debate.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
