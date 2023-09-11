To The Daily Sun,
How many of you have read the 155-page judgement against the federal government for suppressing free speech? [https://tinyurl.com/4neznx6f] For those without internet access, here is the judgement summary in the first paragraph:
“If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech.”
The “defendants” are too numerous to include but here are the government bureaucracies named. White House staff, Office of the Surgeon General, CDC, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and State Department. Censorship includes COVID-19 origin, gain of function funding by NIAID, efficacy of Ivermectin, natural immunity versus vaccine, mask mandates, vaccine side effects, lockdowns, Hunter Biden laptop, election fraud, Afghanistan withdrawal and more. The social media platforms participating include Facebook, Instagram, Google/YouTube, Meta, Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, Microsoft, Wikipedia Foundation, TikTok, etc.
And it’s not just the social media companies listed above. Four of the six media giants are censoring free speech also. How many who watch CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., are even aware of the 155-page judgement? Again, paragraph two above states “the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history”
The USA is following other totalitarian regimes. Daily Sun contributors like David Miller, L.J. Schaffnit, James Veverka and others are in full support of the government being the Ministry of Truth similar to George Orwell’s book "1984." This will not end well. I’ve invited many to debate critical issues but the uninformed or misinformed refuse to engage.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
