To The Daily Sun,
How many readers watched “The Big Rig Movie” about voter fraud? Did you wonder where the claims about voter fraud came from? Well, some came from Arizona. Here is another link from C-SPAN: bit.ly/2XlEfCA. It’s the Arizona Senate audit of Maricopa County on voter integrity. It’s three hours long and key points are being left out by the mainstream media.
There are too many to cover in a single letter but here are a few key points. From the beginning the mainstream media “claimed” the voting machines were not connected to the internet so they couldn’t be hacked. Ben Cotton, a computer forensic auditor, reported that to be false. There was a link to a separate server that was connected to the internet for exchange of data. Whistleblowers reported that shortly after the election but the FBI refused to investigate. In addition, the mainstream media went on a disinformation campaign to solidify that lie. Classic propaganda.
Mr. Cotton’s summary at time 1:34:05 in the link above listed a litany of failures by the election board that included file deletions, anonymous logins, etc. At least one election “official” was referred for criminal investigation for deleting files the day before turning equipment over for audit. At time 1:34:43 Mr. Cotton listed the “devices and data” withheld from auditors and at 1:37:13 he listed all the cyber security issues and closed with the statement that the voting system would have failed a security audit. All of this was reported by right leaning media. How many of you that watch CNN, MSNBC, ABC, etc. are hearing this for the first time? Truth matters.
What has been widely reported by the mainstream media is that the auditors “verified” that President Joe Biden won in Arizona. Again, this is fake news. What the auditors verified is that the hand count of ballots matched the voting machine count within a few hundred votes. That is important. However, it “assumes” every vote counted was a “legal” vote.
You would not make that “assumption” if you watched Shiva Ayyadurai’s audit summary. Ayyadurai was tasked with auditing the mail-in ballots. At time 31:16 he listed key findings which included receiving 34,448 ballots from 17,126 unique voters. Think about that. 17,126 voters were able to cast 34,448 votes and the “system” didn’t catch it? President Biden “won” Arizona by only 10,457 votes. If all those duplicate votes were for him and not counted, he would have “lost” by 6,667 votes. In addition, Ayyadurai listed thousands of unsigned return envelopes and “scribbles” for signatures that were also counted.
At time 46:14 Ayyadurai concluded the Maricopa County signature verification process was unverifiable and a full signature audit should be performed. Democrats are refusing to turn over the “official” voter signatures so that audit can be performed.
In conclusion, the “Big Lie” Democrats and mainstream media are promoting is the “insurrection hoax” to take the focus off the real crime of voter fraud and the FBI and DOJ are participating.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
