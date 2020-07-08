To The Daily Sun,
The following article was first up on my web browser this morning. “Large majority of Americans say U.S. is a mess”( https://aol.it/3dUezPB). I agree, so I took the time to read the article. It was another political piece blaming the countries problems on president Trump.
Covid-19 was at the top of the list and racism was second. Covid-19 is a physical disease whereas racism is a mental disease. What do I mean by that? Simple, when you get COVID-19 no amount of rationalizing or thinking is going to cure you.
Racism is different. There is no virus! It’s a thought, an ideology, a mental construct that we each build in our minds and affects how we interact with others. I’ve been around since the 1950s and watched this country go through the growing pains of racism. I remember in grade school watching the Watts riots in 1965 on TV. I’m having déjà vu watching the riots now. Back then you had the 6 p.m. news with ABC, CBS and NBC competing for your attention. Now there is a plethora of stations competing 24/7 providing you with their “opinions” of what they want you to believe.
Racism seems to be the hot issue their viewers can’t get enough of. It’s an addiction and as such the drug (i.e. news) dealers have to provide the users with a “fix.” Does anyone recall the Jussie Smollett staged racial attack in Chicago? It’s still hung up in court a year and a half later. How about the MAGA hat wearing Nick Sandmann confrontation with a native American in Washington, DC. That farce ended with CNN settling out of court for an undisclosed amount.
More recently the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s race car bay. The left-leaning media provided their base the “proof” needed to cement their “prejudice” that all conservatives at racists. Unfortunately (for them) the noose outrage was proven false when the FBI was brought in and discovered that “racist epitaph” had been in that bay since at least October 2019. It was a pull string to close the garage door. So, what was the response by all those deplorable redneck NASCAR drivers BEFORE the FBI investigation? It was solidarity with Bubba, that racism has no place in NASCAR or anywhere else in the USA. Did your news station cover that?
Did anyone on the left watch President Trump’s entire rally in Tulsa? It was two hours long. Here is a link (https://bit.ly/3e9sz8j). If nothing else notice there are blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Caucasians, women, etc. cheering for this president when he touted the low unemployment numbers among blacks and Hispanics prior to Covid-19. If they are racists, they are really bad at it.
I’ll close with an opinion. The left-leaning media is like an arsonist who starts a fire in an apartment building and wants to be hailed a hero for calling 911. The U.S. is a mess, and it’s because of the arsonists with the match.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
