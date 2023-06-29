Did anyone read the 316-page Durham report (https://tinyurl.com/mr27tday)? If not, why? Attorney John Durham spent 3 1/2 years investigating the FBI's and DOJ's mishandling of politically sensitive investigations leading up to the 2016 election.

The investigation seemed long since the 478-page Horowitz report (https://tinyurl.com/44k7fdk8) was released in December 2019. Part of the reason could have been because he included IV. B "The FBI's and the Department's Disparate Treatment of Candidates Clinton and Trump" and IV. C "Investigative Referral of Possible Clinton Campaign Plan." These 30 pages detail two new damning revelations.

