Did anyone read the 316-page Durham report (https://tinyurl.com/mr27tday)? If not, why? Attorney John Durham spent 3 1/2 years investigating the FBI's and DOJ's mishandling of politically sensitive investigations leading up to the 2016 election.
The investigation seemed long since the 478-page Horowitz report (https://tinyurl.com/44k7fdk8) was released in December 2019. Part of the reason could have been because he included IV. B "The FBI's and the Department's Disparate Treatment of Candidates Clinton and Trump" and IV. C "Investigative Referral of Possible Clinton Campaign Plan." These 30 pages detail two new damning revelations.
Section IV. B reported that in January 2016, FBI field offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Little Rock, Arkansas, opened preliminary investigations into the Clinton Foundation to corroborate the allegations made in Peter Schweizer's book "Clinton Cash." All efforts to investigate the Clintons were shut down by Andrew McCabe and James Comey by August 2016. No subpoenas were ever issued.
Section IV. C detailed the existence of the "Clinton Campaign Plan" to tie Trump to Russia. It connects payments from the Clinton campaign to the fabricated Steele dossier and Alpha Bank allegation. Durham reported that on July 28, 2016, Director Brennan briefed President Obama, VP Biden, DNI Clapper, FBI director James Comey, and others on the existence of the Clinton Plan. Yet Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok never investigated who paid for the Steele dossier or Alpha Bank connection. Both of which were leaked to the media by Clinton operatives to vilify Trump.
Strzok, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, and others promoting the Russia collusion hoax are or did work for CNN or MSNBC. Both outlets (and others) continue to underplay Durham's report. Like the Russia collusion hoax, that's blatantly false. Read the Durham report and decide for yourself. L.J. Schaffnit, would you like to debate now?
