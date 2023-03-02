What is reality? There is only one true “physical” reality, and yet each person maintains and defends their own metaphysical reality. Here, “metaphysical reality” is a synonym for “perception.” L.J. Schaffnit, James Veverka, Jonathan Inglis and Celine Champagne took exception to a letter I wrote titled “Hunter Biden’s laptop proves Fox News is the only truthful source."
All three contributors used the CNN approach by ignoring the validity of the laptop and changing the subject. Why? Do they really believe the laptop documenting Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, etc., was fabricated to hurt President Joe Biden’s credibility? Did any of them write letters claiming the Steele Dossier was fabricated disinformation? FYI, it was. The Durham investigation proved that and Fox News was the only station that covered that also.
Ironically this Associated Press article came out on Feb. 1 titled “Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop” [https://tinyurl.com/yy9zshfr]. According to the article, Hunter wants the Justice Department to investigate those who disseminated personal data from a laptop he dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. It will be interesting to see how CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., will cover this since they have claimed it’s Russian disinformation for two years.
This letter is to point out how the mainstream media deliberately replaced physical reality with a false perception (i.e. truth with a lie). Let that sink in. Mr. Veverka provided this quote from Shepard Smith in his letter on this subject: “There are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and have pushed them forward over and over again, who are smart enough and educated enough to know better." The above-mentioned media outlets knew better and lied anyways. Why their viewers continue to trust them is a mystery.
