Who do you trust? An article by the Washington Examiner may hold the key: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpmzyx. The headline reads, "Cable news now trusted more than networks, Fox No.1, CBS last." For those without internet access, the most "trusted" networks are as follows: Fox News at 25%, CNN at 13%, MSNBC at 12%, NBC at 7%, ABC at 7%, CBS at 6%, NONE at 25%, and DON'T KNOW at 4%.
It's no secret that I'm one of the ones who trust Fox News, and it's not because they are always right. They aren't. It's because they don't deliberately lie to their viewers. All the other stations do, some outright, and others through the lie of omission.
Durham spent three years proving that the Russia collusion narrative was a hoax. Fox was the only network that covered it truthfully. All other stations covered it up by claiming no crime was committed because no one was "convicted." That's just further proof that the FBI and DOJ are corrupt. If you read the Durham report, both the FBI and DOJ were co-conspirators with the Democrats and Clinton, who started the Big Lie that divided this country. And it continues today with the Biden pay-for-play cover-up.
We should all learn from history. Hitler came to power by vilifying Jews and communists, which united Germans to a cause. Democrats, along with the FBI, DOJ, and left-leaning media, are using the same approach by vilifying Trump and conservatives by claiming we are a threat to Democracy. In reality, we are a threat to an authoritarian regime that controls its people through lies, hate and fear.
The House select committees and John Durham have exposed the FBI’s bias. Why CNN, MSNBC, and other network viewers refuse to believe the truth will be the downfall of this country, as it was in Germany 80 years ago.
