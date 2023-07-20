To The Daily Sun,

Who do you trust? An article by the Washington Examiner may hold the key: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpmzyx. The headline reads, "Cable news now trusted more than networks, Fox No.1, CBS last." For those without internet access, the most "trusted" networks are as follows: Fox News at 25%, CNN at 13%, MSNBC at 12%, NBC at 7%, ABC at 7%, CBS at 6%, NONE at 25%, and DON'T KNOW at 4%.

