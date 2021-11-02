To The Daily Sun,
It’s amazing how the Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative has overshadowed the real crime in the 2020 election. Those at the capitol were not there to destroy our democracy but to save it. Yes, you heard that correctly. The reason an estimated 30,000 Trump supporters gathered was to “Stop the Steal”. Was it true? They thought so. Has anyone asked why they believed it? Maybe you should. Here is a link: bit.ly/2UGHnHS to a video. It’s a 1 hour 47-minute documentary on how the vote counts in six major cities, all in swing states, “could have” tipped the election in favor of Joe Biden. Before you laugh (or deny) watch the video.
Does it prove the election was stolen? No, but it certainly goes a long way toward explaining why so many people wanted their voices hear at the capitol that day. So, what if the election was stolen? It didn’t seem far-fetched four years earlier when Donald Trump was elected president. The mainstream media reported endless allegations from “anonymous sources” for two years. The FBI began an investigation before the election based on a later-debunked Russian dossier. A special council headed by Robert Mueller was convened on May 17, 2017, using the same flawed dossier. It lasted 674 days, and in the end not a single American was indicted for working with the Russians to sway the 2016 election. It was the "big lie" of 2016. Notice that all the key players, Democrats, FBI and mainstream media, claiming the 2016 election was stolen are the same ones today denying voter fraud happened in 2020. Why would anyone believe them?
Today, virtually every article written by CNN, MSNBC, CBS and ABC includes a claim that voter fraud allegations are baseless. Really? Where is the proof? If a woman claims she was raped and the police don’t investigate it does that mean she wasn’t? Of course not. The same goes for voter fraud allegations. Failure to investigate doesn’t mean it didn’t occur but that is exactly what the mainstream media is selling and their viewers are buying.
To bolster that narrative Speaker Nancy Pelosi has convened a committee, n.pr/2VfyPrD, to investigate the Jan. 6, riot. It’s comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans. Names of note are Adam Schiff who was on the Russia collusion committee. He spent two years claiming collusion was in "plain sight" and never produced a single piece of evidence. The two republicans are Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger. Both voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, riot. Claiming this is bipartisan is a farce. Like the Mueller investigation it’s intended to leak false allegations against Republican candidates prior to the 2022 midterm elections.
Will everyone reading this letter open and watch the documentary link above? Probably not. That would require an open mind and the use of reason. Both of which seem to be in short supply from Democrats, the mainstream media and those that trust them.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
