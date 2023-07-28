To The Daily Sun,

L.J. Schaffnit’s letter “Durham report isn’t the smoking gun Republicans wanted” on July 25 is again another Orwellian diatribe intent on deceit. If he had read the Durham report he would have found much that was unknown at the time the $32 million Mueller special counsel was dividing our country. First and foremost was that the Steele dossier, which was the basis for that special counsel, was untrue.

