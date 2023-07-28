L.J. Schaffnit’s letter “Durham report isn’t the smoking gun Republicans wanted” on July 25 is again another Orwellian diatribe intent on deceit. If he had read the Durham report he would have found much that was unknown at the time the $32 million Mueller special counsel was dividing our country. First and foremost was that the Steele dossier, which was the basis for that special counsel, was untrue.
Another fact was that in 2016 the FBI offices in Washington, D.C., Little Rock, Arkansas, and New York all opened preliminary investigations in Secretary Hillary Clinton for taking money from foreign adversaries (like the Bidens) but the upper echelons in the FBI shut them all down. It was at same time they were investigating Clinton for deleting 33,000 subpoenaed emails and destroying her phones. They determined her unsecure server(s) had top-secret SAP documents on it and had been hacked by foreign adversaries. Yet, James Comey unilaterally determined “No reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” Here is that video: https://tinyurl.com/3rs3yj2y. Today the FBI and DOJ are moving aggressively to prosecute Donald Trump on possession of classified documents. No bias?
Schaffnit also omitted Section IV. C of the Durham report https://tinyurl.com/mr27tday which detailed the existence of the “Clinton Campaign Plan” to tie Trump to Russia. On July 28, 2016, Director Brennan briefed President Obama, VP Biden, DNI Clapper, FBI director Comey and others on the existence of the Clinton plan. The top Democrats and intelligence officials in the Federal government knew Russia collusion was a hoax and turned a blind eye.
Both Brennan and Clapper now work for CNN and MSNBC. They know that no persecution/conviction doesn’t mean no crime was committed but push that narrative to individuals like Schaffnit that don’t think for themselves.
