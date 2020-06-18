To The Daily Sun,
This is a follow-on letter to my last. It’s been 12 days since George Floyd died while in police custody and the protests and riots have not subsided. The headline when I opened my web browser this morning (June 6) was “More than 700 officers injured in George Floyd protests across U.S.” How is it that the media continues to call these peaceful protests? Am I the only one who sees the absurdity of that view?
In my last letter I wrote that both left and right agree that George Floyd’s death was needless and tragic. Is the same true for the 163 law enforcement officers (on average) who die each year in the line of duty? (https://bit.ly/2UUL4qi)
I for one, whole-heartedly support the police and most people I talk to do also. Their motto is “Protect and Serve.” Short for protect citizens and serve the public. And they do that every day.
I looked for the BLM motto and the closest I could find was this link (https://bit.ly/30R3KLp). Their mission is to “Build local power and to intervene when violence was inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes.” So rather than protect and serve, BLM’s goal is to “Build local power”? To achieve that they must “remove” the current local power which is the police. Think about that.
According to the same website, the BLM movement was started as a result of the death of Trayvon Martin in 2013 and Michael Brown in 2014 by “3 radical black organizers.” I encourage everyone to read the entire BLM website. It’s relatively small. What I didn’t find was any mention of black on black murders. Really? With a name like “Black Lives Matter,” don’t ALL black lives matter? Apparently not! I looked up the latest FBI data (2016) and according to them, (https://bit.ly/2Ybw7lz) of the 2,870 murders of blacks, 2,570 were by other blacks. Only 243 were by whites and 57 by “other or unknown.”
Ever wondered why the BLM has never held protests in South Chicago, Baltimore or St Lois neighborhoods where more blacks are killed each day than are killed by police in a year? My conclusion is that BLM is not a human rights organization but rather a radical organization funded and supported by the left-leaning media and Democratic Party for political gain.
The left is playing a very dangerous game by encouraging riots, looting and autonomous zones under the guise of “systemic racism.” Spinning the tragic death of George Floyd into a call to defund and or disband police forces across this country is reckless and irresponsible. I hope and pray that it backfires, like the Russia collusion hoax and failed impeachment proceedings. Everyone from both political parties should be outraged and do their part to right this wrong. I ask everyone to reject this vilification of police and not vote for anyone in the upcoming election who doesn’t support law enforcement at all levels of government. Our freedom depends on it.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
