To The Daily Sun,
Why do you trust CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc.? All those networks accused a 16-year-old adolescent wearing a MAGA hat, Nick Sandmann, of being a racist for standing still while a Native American beat a drum in front of him. It was national news for over a week. Nick didn’t assault or verbally attack the man. So why did that story make the news? It wasn’t about Nick but rather his MAGA hat. Set your political feelings aside and think about it using reason and logic. Had Nick been wearing a Boston Red Sox hat would it have made the news?
So, what was the outcome from this “jump to judgement” on an American child? According to this article, bit.ly/33gxd57, CNN settled with Sandmann in a $275 million suit. In addition, the Washington Post settled in a $250 million suit. NBC settled with Nick in another $275 million settlement according to this article: bit.ly/3nvclOc. The same article claimed more lawsuits will be filed against ABC, CBS, The Guardian, HuffPost, NPR, Slate, The Hill, and Gannett. How many of you that use the above media outlets are aware of these settlements? If not, why?
Make no mistake, the purpose was to sow the seeds of hate against Donald Trump supporters. Let’s move on to the “fabricated” attack of a gay black man, Jussie Smollett, by white supremacists wearing MAGA hats. The only problem was his attackers were black and Smollett paid them to stage the attack. He was convicted on five of the six counts. CNN reported the verdict but takes no responsibility for getting it wrong originally in this link: cnn.it/33LTo3h.
Why bring this up? No harm, no foul, right? Wrong. It’s all part of a larger narrative to paint non-Democrats as racists, deplorables and insurrectionists. And it’s working. Look no further than a recent letter by the Tri-Town Democrats: bit.ly/3GZsnYE comparing the Jan. 6 riot to the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Really? The only “assassination” at the capital that day was of Ashli Babbitt by capital police officer Michael Byrd. Why isn’t that being investigated?
Like the Sandmann and Smollett narratives pushed by the mainstream media, the Jan. 6 riot is propaganda based on over-the-top claims about the “intent” and “seriousness” of a protest-turned-riot. The TTDs claimed the Department of Justice has arrested and charged more than 700 “attackers”. Again, an exaggeration to justify the mistreatment of those involved. Only around 140 have been charged with assault. The balance were charged with trespassing, disrupting a legal proceeding and petty theft.
In closing, this country is going downhill because so many are putting their trust in the untrustworthy media. It’s akin to those that remain married to a cheating spouse. If they ignore the betrayal things don’t seem so bad. For those desiring honor, trust, integrity and character in our elected representatives and media, we want a divorce. Think about that in the upcoming midterm elections.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.