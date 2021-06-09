To The Daily Sun,
Bill Hemmel’s LTE on 3 June confirmed again how the MSM can spin fiction into fact and fact into fiction. Mr. Hemmel claimed the DC riot was an “insurrection” yet not a single person has been charged with that crime.
Next, he did what every left-leaning contributor does and took my statement that officer Brian Sicknick was not beaten with a fire extinguisher or any other object and “claimed” I denied any officers were assaulted. Again, a false claim. Rioters did assault capital police with bear spray and blunt objects which elevated an otherwise peaceful protest to the level of riot. Those who assaulted officers should be held accountable.
Mr. Hemmel’s redirect above again “ignored” the fact that the MSM lied by claiming Officer Sicknick’s death was a murder. Maybe Mr. Hemmel could provide proof it’s true or the names of any other law enforcement officer “murdered” by the mob.
Finally, Mr. Hemmel should explain how 465 rioters “expected” to overthrow a nation of 330,000,000? The purpose of the protest was to demand allegations of voter fraud be investigated. At the time. 50% of voters believed it to be true. Many still do!
Voter fraud has been ignored by the MSM and supplanted with a false insurrection narrative. There is plenty of evidence to support a riot but none to support an insurrection. Here is an article by CBS with numbers as of June 4, 2021. https://cbsn.ws/3imL8LS
According to the article, there have been 465 arrests to date and “more than 130 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including more than 40 who were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer” What about the other 335? According to the same article, 440 defendants were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. So, 72% were arrested for trespassing?
The article also lists what other charges these 465 citizens were indicted on. They include, assault on officers, destruction of government property, 40 were charged with entering the capital with a dangerous or deadly weapon, 25 were charged with theft of government property and 30 Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were charged with conspiracy.
What’s missing are any charges of “insurrection”, “treason” or “murder,” all of which have been alleged by democrats and the MSM. This propaganda started when Nancy Pelosi made an uninformed allegation and the left-leaning media continued that false narrative. People like Mr. Hemmel and Mr. Robbins continue “believing,” even after contradictory facts are presented. Professional media liars depend on that!
What happened on Jan. 6 was unacceptable, but so is the judicial malfeasance being levied by the FBI and DOJ today. Those in attendance to protest what they “believed” was election fraud had the right to protest, but not to riot. They are being treated worse than the BLM and Antifa rioters that destroyed cities across this country last year. It’s not right!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.