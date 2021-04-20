To The Daily Sun,
You can’t open your web browser without an article popping up on the trial of Derrick Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. Each is skillfully crafted to portray Derrick Chauvin as a racist and a murderer. Why? Why is Derrick Chauvin on national news daily and Stephen Cannon virtually unknown? Stephen Cannon is on trial for the murder of David Dorn. This story was briefly covered on CNN, cnn.it/3cFRR0d, and went dormant. Again, why?
Here are a few statements from the link above. David Dorn was a retired St. Louis police officer responding to a robbery at a local pawn shop. Stephen Cannon has been charged with first degree murder, first degree burglary, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Nothing to see here, right? There are around 16,000 murders each year that the MSM ignores because it doesn’t fit their narrative.
What is so special about the death of George Floyd that the MSM is investing millions in coverage? Was George Floyd a pillar of society? A mentor of community youth like David Dorn? Was he a political activist for civil rights like Martin Luther King? No, he was a convicted felon, on drugs resisting arrest after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20. That does not justify his death at the hands (or knee) of Derrick Chauvin but we should let a legal trial determine Officer Chauvin’s culpability, not the MSM.
This letter is intended to focus on the MSM’s pretrial and now trial coverage. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. have already convicted officer Chauvin in the court of public opinion. The same as they convicted the officers/civilian in the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Freddie Grey, Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Rayshard Brooks. What do they all have in common? The officers/civilian were acquitted or no charges were filed.
The MSM has been pushing a false narrative that the U.S. is a racist nation. They produce headlines every day that ignore facts which contradict that narrative and interject racial hate where there is none. The Floyd trial is a metaphor for what is happening in this country.
Democrats and the MSM are one and the same. To deny that is naive. President Joe Biden has repeated multiple times that the 2020 election was about the “soul” of our nation. It’s true! We now have a political party in power that protects BLM and antifa and prosecutes law enforcement. They teach our children that skin color/ethnicity matters. For those that haven’t figured it out yet, that is the basis of all racism.
Martin Luther King’s dream was that one day his children would live in a nation where people would be judged on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. That will never happen with the current gaggle of elected democrats in Washington and their MSM surrogates who lack the “character” needed to unite this nation.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
