To The Daily Sun,
If you control speech, you control thought. Think about that for a minute and let it sink in. The left-leaning media knows this fact and has built an industry around it. They can make fact fiction and fiction fact just by suppressing the truth and exaggerating false allegations. The DC riot is just another notch in their belt. The riots did happen but calling it an insurrection is exaggeration and alleging president Trump incited it is fiction. But that is what the media does.
The underlying reason for the riot was “allegations” of voter fraud perpetrated by democrats in the 2020 election. Were they true? We will never know because they were never investigated. If Democrats were confident fraud didn’t occur, they should have insisted on a full investigation with transparency. That could have convinced some Trump supporters it was a free and fair election. I for one believe facts over allegations.
Which brings me back to the curious use of the word “insurrection” being tossed around by the left. The definition is “a violent uprising against an authority or government”. If you replace “violent” with “subtle” you have the Russia collusion “insurrection”. A quick series of events included: FBI exonerates Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton despite her obstructing justice by deleting 30,000 emails; Clinton pays for Russian disinformation (i.e. Steele dossier); FBI doesn’t investigate the disinformation and launches an investigation into president Trump and associates; FBI leaks said misinformation to media; Democrats in Congress push (and get) a special counsel initiated to investigate POTUS and his associates; special counsel leaks information to a complicit media; after 2 years and half a dozen indictments, not a single American was accused or convicted of colluding with Russia. http://bit.ly/398FUhK Yet most Democrats still believe it happened to this day.
The fact that no collusion was found triggered an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s actions in both the Clinton email scandal and Russia collusion investigation. IG Horowitz conducted both and uncovered numerous “alleged” criminal actions by the FBI including lying to the FISA court. US attorney John Durham was assigned to conduct a criminal investigation. It’s still under investigation, yet not a single leak to the press. The same Democrats that believe the Russia collusion hoax no doubt believe the investigation into it was justified. I don’t! My personal belief is that it was an “insurrection” against a duly elected president!
Toss in that Hunter Biden’s laptop was turned over to the FBI in December 2019 and the first we heard about it was two weeks before the 2020 election by the New York Post and U.S. Senate. The FBI remained silent and the left-leaning media called it fake news. After the election the FBI admitted there was an investigation into Hunter Biden and the media has ignored it. They know if they don’t talk about it you won’t think about it. Again proving, “If you control speech, you control thought!”.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
