Why are millions of Americans smokers, alcoholics and drug addicts? All evidence shows that those vices are both physically and emotionally harmful and often lead to earlier death. It not only affects them but those around them. Addicts lose their jobs, get divorced, become estranged from their families, become homeless and in extreme cases, die. Yet, they persist.
This letter is not to address the above addictions but rather add another addiction that is as destructive to society. That addition is believing fake news. The Laconia Daily Sun has been a sounding board for years where contributors can say what they believe. That is our constitutional right guaranteed by the First Amendment. I support that and commend the LDS for upholding that right.
My issue is that writers are never held accountable for lies they promote. The LDS is just a reflection of a national problem that is tearing our nation apart. Unbiased news has become a thing of the past. So has debate and critical thinking. I have reached out to numerous contributors to debate issues of national importance but to no avail. In most of my LTEs, links are included to reliable sources so those holding opposing views can prove them wrong. It never happens.
For those that think my source is Fox News, you could not be more wrong. I do critical research on Fox the same as on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. After years of digging deeper into claims by all, it’s obvious stations other than Fox News lack integrity. Those addicted to fake news are no different than other addicts. Until they chose recovery the country will continue to suffer. Watch Fox News or Newsmax. Though not perfect they don’t willfully deceive their viewers.
