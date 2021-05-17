To The Daily Sun,
Why is Rudy Giuliani under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation? Is it because he’s contradicting the media narrative that Hunter Biden has done nothing wrong despite making millions from foreign nations like Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan? Maybe it’s because he has evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election? Or because he’s a Donald Trump supporter?
Here’s some history. Rudy Giuliani was a lawyer prior to becoming mayor of New York City. In 1986 he was the lead prosecutor that convicted eight crime bosses in NYC under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (bit.ly/3xB9HKt). He was later elected mayor of NYC and was credited with the largest decrease in crime in NYC while mayor between January 1994 and December 2001.
Mr. Giuliani was mayor of NYC when the Islamic terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center. His response and leadership earned him the nickname “America’s mayor.” He led the city through the worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor. That was just 20 years ago. How soon we forget.
Today he’s being portrayed as public enemy #2 (Trump being #1) by the mainstream media. Here is an article from CNN business: cnn.it/3f2iBrZ. It outlined retractions from The Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News on their initial reporting of the FBI raid on Giuliani’s home and office. Again, the MSM lied to the American public to start a false narrative that will “stick” in the minds of their viewers.
The frequency and extent of the MSM’s misinformation and coverups are on an ever-increasing trajectory. It took years to uncover the Russia collusion hoax and Attorney John Durham is still investigating whether charges should be brought against the FBI and Department of Justice agents involved. Notice there have been zero “leaks” to date.
So, what has happened to those that pushed the Russia collusion hoax? Here is a small recap. James Comey is making millions from his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” and six-figure speaking fees. He’s also paid to write opinion columns for The Washington Post: bit.ly/3twweEG.
Andrew McCabe was fired from the FBI for “leaking” to the media and lying under oath. Since then, he also, wrote a book, “THE THREAT, How the FBI protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.” He’s now a paid political contributor for CNN.
Former CIA director John Brennan accused President Trump of treason: bit.ly/3ernHi6. He previously lied to congress about surveillance of U.S. senators and American citizens: bit.ly/2SB21Yx, and was exposed by Eric Snowden. Outcome, Eric Snowden is portrayed as a traitor by the MSM and John Brennan is a paid political contributor for MSNBC.
If you follow the “evidence” the MSM actively recruits and rewards liars. They accuse patriots of being criminals and criminals of being patriots. To hide their intentions, they employ censorship in violation of our first amendment, “freedom of speech.” Trump, Giuliani, Rep. Matt Gaetz, etc. are all victims of the MSM’s “smear what you fear” campaign. Do the research!
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
