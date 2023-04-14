We are in a psychological war in this country. How many readers are familiar with the Dunning-Kruger Effect? Here is a link from Psychology Today: https://tinyurl.com/yyt6njnz. Please read the entire article but here is the first paragraph:
"The Dunning-Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which people wrongly overestimate their knowledge or ability in a specific area. This tends to occur because a lack of self-awareness prevents them from accurately assessing their own skills."
It’s easy to identify these individuals because they refuse to debate issues they vehemently support. I’ve called them out on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and none will concede the laptop was Hunter’s. Why?
Most likely that’s because once they concede one fake news narrative was a lie, they will have to reevaluate other narratives the fake news media have promoted. The fear of being wrong can be devastating to one’s pride. Well sorry, but learn humility. It’s far more liberating. Pride is one of the seven deadly sins and humility is one of the seven virtues. Look them up.
Three hundred words can’t even scratch the surface of the damage the mainstream media has done. After 9/11 we were one nation under God and now 22 years later, we are a divided nation heading toward totalitarianism. The Jan. 6 protesters killed no one. The four who died that day were all protesters. How the media twisted that into a deadly insurrection was accomplished by installing former CIA, NSA, DOJ and FBI officials into the media to do what they do best (i.e. propaganda).
Ronald Reagan said, “It isn't so much that liberals (Democrats today) are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.” Dunning and Kruger were right!
