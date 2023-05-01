Will former President Donald Trump receive a fair trial in Manhattan? If you look at the numbers, it doesn't look promising. In 2020, President Joe Biden received 603,040 votes in Manhattan, compared with 85,185 for Trump. That means there are seven Democrats for every one Republican in Manhattan.
In Washington, D.C., Biden received 317,323 votes to Trump's 18,586 — a 17-to-1 ratio. Compare that with the general election, where Biden received 81.3 million votes to President Trump's 74.2 million, a 1.1 to 1.0 ratio. Why does this matter?
The indictment of Trump in Manhattan may resemble the Russia collusion investigation. Democrats make up a crime and mislead the public through the media. Special Counsel John Durham took over two years to unravel the Russia collusion claims. Here is the indictment of Igor Danchenko: https://tinyurl.com/4dxew8t5.
Mr. Danchenko was the source for the discredited Steele dossier. His indictment connects all the key players in the investigation, including Charles Dolan (PR Executive-1), who was Hillary Clinton's public relations advisor. Despite a 39-page indictment detailing numerous lies to the FBI and Congress, Mr. Danchenko was acquitted of all charges by a D.C. jury. With a 17-to-1 ratio of Democrats to Republicans, equal justice seemed to end in Washington, D.C.
CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, and others covered up the details of the indictment, so their culpability in the investigation will never be prosecuted. Now, with a 7-to-1 majority in Manhattan, Democratic DA Alvin Bragg will again attempt to bring down former President Trump. There is no shortage of supporting actors in the media or in the Manhattan jury pool to make that happen. Like all totalitarian regimes, it starts by eliminating their political enemies, and the media leads the way.
