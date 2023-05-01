To The Daily Sun,

Will former President Donald Trump receive a fair trial in Manhattan? If you look at the numbers, it doesn't look promising. In 2020, President Joe Biden received 603,040 votes in Manhattan, compared with 85,185 for Trump. That means there are seven Democrats for every one Republican in Manhattan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.