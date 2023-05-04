To The Daily Sun,

Mr. Dick Devens in his letter to the editor seems confused and doesn’t understand the Electoral College that is Article II, section I of the U.S. Constitution. Maybe he should take a civics course or at the very least make the effort to educate himself on the subject. Plus, whatever movement he thinks is happening to “eliminate” the Electoral College would actually take a Constitutional amendment. The number of low-population states no doubt would not approve this amendment, including New Hampshire. If it were approved, no presidential candidate would come to our state again, never mind a primary, as it would be a waste of campaign money.

