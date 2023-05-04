Mr. Dick Devens in his letter to the editor seems confused and doesn’t understand the Electoral College that is Article II, section I of the U.S. Constitution. Maybe he should take a civics course or at the very least make the effort to educate himself on the subject. Plus, whatever movement he thinks is happening to “eliminate” the Electoral College would actually take a Constitutional amendment. The number of low-population states no doubt would not approve this amendment, including New Hampshire. If it were approved, no presidential candidate would come to our state again, never mind a primary, as it would be a waste of campaign money.
Mr. Devens also thinks it’s only a recent issue and therefore an outdated practice. Again, he should make an effort to study American history. The presidential candidate who won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College in the 53 presidential elections we’ve had has happened five times, the first in 1824. Again in 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016, so it’s not a new issue.
The Electoral College actually ensures Mr. Devens’ and his fellow NH residents' votes count, because without the Electoral College, NH and at least 20 other states’ votes would not count, either. Seventeen states have a population of fewer than 3 million people. Ten states have a population of more than 10 million and four of them have a population over 20 million. So out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, do you still think the majority of the country would be selecting the leader of our country? I’m not rich but I’m still for the constitutional requirement of the Electoral College, so my vote will matter with my fellow New Hampshire residents regardless of party.
