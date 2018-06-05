To The Daily Sun,
The Bristol Selectboard should be doing exactly what Laconia is doing where Laconia is conducting due diligence in cost/level of service analysis of the ambulance service it provides. Looking at ways to save the taxpayer money and still providing the same level of service should be something all communities should welcome.
At minimum this due diligence is simple economic responsibility to the taxpayers and when conducted the taxpayers will be assured the best cost for the service that is provided. This is no different than you shopping around for vehicle or property insurance to make sure you are not over paying for the same coverage.
The taxpayers of Bristol should be asking their Selectboard to conduct this same due diligence as Laconia is doing and even piggybacking off what Laconia learns. The Selectboard should easily be able to show the taxpayers the expense and revenue of our ambulance service along with level of service provided and how it compares to other towns like Meredith, Sunapee, Alexandria, Danbury, Hill, Ashland, Campton and even Woodsville.
I believe Bristol taxpayers could easily save or increase revenues by $300,000 per year by making changes to our current ambulance service AND keep the same level of service.
John Sellers
Bristol
